Mukesh Ambani’s net worth soared past Tesla chief Elon Musk as well as Alphabet Inc. co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, as the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries became the sixth richest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Ambani’s wealth is now worth $72.4 billion, Bloomberg News said on Tuesday. In the past three months, Reliance Industries shares have witnessed a sharp rise on the back of the foreign investments it received from major giants like Facebook Inc., Silver Lake, L Catterton and, most recently, Qualcomm Inc.

With the latest investments, Ambani is diving into the e-commerce and digital services business to rival Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart.

Last week on Friday, Elon Musk had surpassed Warren Buffett after his fortune rose to $68.6 billion to reach the seventh rank.

Whereas, fall in US tech shares resulted in a decline in Page’s wealth, which now stands at $71.6 billion, while Brin’s net worth stands at $69.4 billion.