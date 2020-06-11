E-tail giant Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of its new ‘school from home’ exclusively for school-going kids.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to turn their homes into a classroom. The new store from Amazon is live and it comes with curated items for students studying from home.

The School from Home store on Amazon would provide deals on Study and Writing essentials, Stationery, Laptops, Tablets & PCs, Headsets & Speakers, Printer, and Home furnishing among others to help parents, teachers and students create a perfect learning zone at home.

According to the company, recent search trends on Amazon.in show a surge in search for work and school from home products such as 1.7x increase in headphones & earphones, over 2x for laptops & tablets, nearly 1.2x for stationery.

The search trends also showed over 2x increase for mouse & keyboards, 1.3x for the printer, over 3x increase for routers and 2.5x for study table. The store has been created basis this insight to simplify the shopping experience for parents.

Customers can also avail a host of offers and deals on ‘school from home’ essentials such as textbooks and study guides, stationery, writing essentials, laptops and much more.