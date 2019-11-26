Amazon India is here again with another sale dedicated to smartphone, Amazon Fab Phone Fest. The mobile fest began on November 26 and it will go on till November 29. During the course of its ongoing festive Seattle-based tech giant is offering a massive discount of up to 40 per cent on the purchase of smartphones.

Offers and Discounts

Apart from discounts on the purchase of smartphone, the e-retail giant is also offering other interesting offers to customers. For starters, customer can get up to Rs 8,000 off along with an EMI of up to 12 months on exchanging their old phones for new ones during the festive sale. In addition to that, customers can get five per cent instant bank discount on Axis bank Credit Card EMI, 10 per cent instant bank discount on Axis bank Debit Card EMI and 10 per cent cashback on HDFC debit cards respectively.

Top smartphone deals you should consider:

OnePlus 7 Pro: OnePlus launched the OnePlus 7 Pro in India with a starting price of Rs 48,999. During the sale it is getting a massive discount and it will be available for Rs 39,999 in India.

OnePlus 7T: The base variant of the OnePlus 7T with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory is available for Rs 37,999 in India. During the sale it will be available for Rs 34,999 on Amazon India.

Nokia 6.2: Nokia 6.2 was launched in India for Rs 15,999 earlier this year. During the Fab Phone Fest, it is available for Rs 13,999 on the e-retail platform.

Samsung Galaxy M10S: If you are planning to buy a budget smartphone Galaxy M10s is an option worth considering. It was launched for Rs 8,999 in India. During the sale, it is getting a minor discount and is available for Rs 8,499.

Apple iPhone XR: Apple earlier this year slashed the price of the iPhone XR. It is now available for Rs 49,900 in the country. However, during the ongoing sale, the iPhone XR will be available for Rs 42,900.

(With input from agencies)