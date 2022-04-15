Alliance Air to be run as Govt business unit

Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India and it will be run as an independent business unit under the Government of India, the companies announced on Friday.

“Alliance Air, from 15th April 2022 will no longer be part of Air India after its disinvestment and will be run as an independent Business Unit under Government of India,” according to an official statement released by Alliance Air. In a statement, Vineet Sood, CEO, Alliance Air, said, “going forward with absolute efficiency, Alliance Air will now sell its tickets under Alliance Air banner.”

Air India also posted an announcement on Twitter, “For the kind attention of our esteemed passengers: Alliance Air is no longer a subsidiary of Air India.”

“Passengers holding tickets of Air India with a 4-digit flight number starting with 9 or 3-digit flight number starting with 91 may please be informed that these bookings belong to Alliance Air. Bookings/queries related to Alliance Air will not be handled by Air India from 15th April, 2022,” Air India said.

The announcement comes less than three months after Tata Group took control of Air India from the Government of India.