Akhsaya Tritiya sees a spike in gold prices

Akshaya Tritiya, an auspicious day believed to bring good luck and success, is considered favourable for beginning new ventures and investments like buying gold, On the occasion, the gold rate has shown a rise in India with the demand for the yellow metal.

Gold rates in the country on Friday rose to Rs 61,150 per 10 grams for 24 Carat and Rs 56,050 for 22 Carat.

The gold prices are being largely influenced by the re-emergence of Covid, world economic situation, US dollar value, US-China relations, inflation, and other issues.