Bharti Airtel has revised its Prepaid plans to offer more value to customers.

Under the new scheme, Airtel has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level Prepaid recharge. The Company’s Prepaid packs will now start from the Rs 79 Smart Recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data.

This change is in line with the Company’s focus on offering superior connectivity solutions.

Airtel customers on entry level recharges can now stay connected for longer without worrying about their account balance.

The revision will be effective from July 29, 2021.