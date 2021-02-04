European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMR Group to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation. The MoU was signed at Aero India 2021 here.

As per a statement issued by Airbus said that the two companies will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services, including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services.

SGK Kishore, Chief Innovation Officer and Executive Director, South at GMR said, “…GMR is pleased to partner with Airbus to bring the best possible experience and services to the airlines and passengers who are our shared customers, leveraging our complementary strengths and market presence.”

“Under this partnership, Airbus and GMR teams will work together and innovate across areas such as maintenance, airport operations and air cargo supply chain among others to realise our shared goals,” he added.

As part of the MoU, Airbus and GMR will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country, the release said.

Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia said, “Airbus and the GMR Group are committed to high standards of operational efficiency, innovation and sustainability. Through this partnership we will align in our mission to provide world class aviation services in the region.”

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2019, it generated revenues of €70 billion and employed a workforce of around 135,000.

The company offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies.