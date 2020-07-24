A day after SpiceJet announced that it has been designated as “Indian scheduled carrier” to operate flight services to United States, the budget carrier on Friday informed that it has also been selected to operate flighted to the United Kingdom from India.

The company that made the announcement via BSE filing said, “We would like to inform you that in terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the United Kingdom, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the UK.”

SpiceJet gets the nod to fly to the UK at a time when all international commercial air passenger services are suspended since March 22 due to visa and travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, various evacuation and charter flights are being currently operated to fly back stranded Indians in various countries and also transport foreign nationals, who are stuck in India, to their countries.

Currently, state-run Air India is the only domestic airline flying between India and the UK.