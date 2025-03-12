After Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio inks deal with SpaceX to provide Starlink internet services

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio Platforms Limited officially announced on Wednesday that it has signed a deal with the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX to bring Starlink’s internet services to India, only a day after its competitor Bharti Airtel announced a similar deal on Tuesday.

“This agreement, which is subject to SpaceX receiving its own authorisations to sell Starlink in India, enables Jio and SpaceX to explore how Starlink can extend Jio’s offerings and how Jio can complement SpaceX’s direct offerings to consumers and businesses,” the company said in an official statement.

Jio Platforms Limited plans to offer Starlink solutions through its retail stores and online platforms. Under this partnership, Jio’s extensive presence as the world’s largest mobile operator by data traffic and Starlink’s leadership in low earth orbit satellite technology will be utilised to provide reliable broadband connectivity across India, including its most remote and rural areas.

“Jio will not only offer Starlink equipment in its retail outlets but will establish a mechanism to support customer service installation and activation. The agreement with SpaceX is part of Jio’s commitment to ensuring that reliable internet is fully accessible to all enterprises, small and medium businesses, and communities across India,” the company said.

Reliance Jio Group CEO Mathew Oomen said, “Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of high-speed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country”.

SpaceX President & COO Gwynne Shotwell said, “We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity. We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s high-speed internet services”.