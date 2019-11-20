Following Airtel and Vodafone-Idea queue, Reliance Jio on Tuesday said it will increase mobile phone call and data charges in the next few weeks. The statement came a day after Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea Ltd announced a hike in call and data charges from next month.

Jio said telecom regulator TRAI is likely to initiate a consultation process for revision in telecom tariffs.

Reliance Jio in a statement said it would carry out an “appropriate” increase in tariffs which “does not adversely impact data consumption or growth in digital adoption and sustains investments”.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea Ltd have announced plans to increase tariffs for customers from December 1.

Both players reported massive losses in the quarter ending September 2019, with combined losses standing at 74,000 crore for the telecom companies.

