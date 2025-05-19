Adani ties up with Sparton to deliver undersea warfare solutions for Indian Navy

Adani Defence & Aerospace entered into a strategic partnership with Sparton DeLeon Springs LLC, a US-based subsidiary of Elbit Systems and leading provider of anti-submarine warfare (ASW) systems, to assemble these in India, it has been officially announced.

The agreement aims to localise the assembly and eventual manufacturing of advanced electronic ASW solutions like sonobuoys in India, which are used to detect and track submarines as well as protect carrier strike groups. The system also contributes to broader intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) efforts.

“In an increasingly volatile maritime environment, strengthening India’s undersea warfare capabilities is not merely a strategic priority but an imperative for safeguarding sovereignty and national interests. The Indian Navy requires integrated, mission-ready ISR and anti-submarine warfare capabilities, including critical systems like sonobuoys, that are indigenously developed, swiftly deployable and globally competitive. This initiative reflects our group’s vision of empowering India’s armed forces with world-class capabilities that are designed, developed, and delivered in India, for India and the world,” Adani Enterprises Vice President Jeet Adani said.

“For decades, India has been dependent on imports for such critical technology. This partnership to bring world-class sonobuoy technology and integrate it with India’s defence ecosystem is a step towards building self-reliant capabilities in this critical domain,” Adani Defence & Aerospace CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said.

Sparton DeLeon Springs President & CEO Donnelly Bohan said that the partnership will enable both companies to localise assemblage, create high-technology skill sets and deliver reliable ASW solutions tailored to the Indian Navy’s needs.