Adani raises $750 million to expand airports, refinance debt

Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) has raised $750 million in external commercial borrowings from a consortium of international lenders to refinance US$ 400 million in existing debt, as well as allocate the rest to finance expansion plan of six airports, besides AAHL’s non-aeronautical businesses, Adani Enterprises said in a filing made to the stock exchange on Wednesday.

The six airports in focus are located in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram. AAHL plans to use the funds to support infrastructure upgrades and expand capacity at these locations. Additional investment will go towards developing its retail, food and beverage, duty-free shopping arcades and other non-aeronautical operations.

The funds were raised by a consortium of international lenders by First Abu Dhabi Bank, Barclays and Standard Chartered Bank.

“The trust placed in us by leading global financial institutions underscores the long-term value and potential of India’s aviation infrastructure. AAHL is well on its path to deliver exceptional customer experiences, leveraging technology for seamless operations, and prioritising sustainability and community engagement across its airport network,” AAHL Chief Executive Officer Arun Bansal said.

Significantly, Adani Airports handled 94 million passengers, with a total capacity of 110 million, in the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and the company aims to triple its capacity to 300 million passengers annually by 2040, through phased development.

As part of this expansion, the Navi Mumbai International Airport is expected to become operational shortly, with an initial capacity of 20 million passengers and a long-term target of 90 million passengers.