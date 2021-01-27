Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday said it has inked an agreement with the Gujarat government to explore possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park in the state.

“The company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the government of Gujarat for exploring possibilities of development of a dedicated air cargo complex and multi-modal logistics park at VirochanNagar near Sanand, Gujarat,” Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said the aforesaid evaluation is subject to various regulatory and legal permissions/ approval and clearances including land acquisition.

“We will announce any such development as and when any concrete decision is reached in such matters after evaluation,” the filing noted.

