Adani Ports records 17% hike in cargo volume at 41.8 MMT in May

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) officially stated in a regulatory filing made to the stock exchange on Tuesday that it has handled 41.8 MMT cargo volume during May, which is a 17 per cent increase on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The cargo volume growth was led by container handling, which witnessed a 22 per cent YoY increase, and the dry cargo segment, which recorded a 17 per cent rise in volumes, the company stated.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, APSEZ handled 79.3 million metric tonne (MMT) of total cargo, reporting a growth of 10 per cent YoY, and this was led by containers, which went up by 21 per cent YoY, the statement mentioned.

During the month in review, logistics rail volumes stood at 0.06 million TEUs, which is an increase of 13 per cent on-year, while the general purpose wagon investment scheme (GPWIS) volume was at 2.01 MMT, which is a growth of 4 per cent YoY.

On a YTD basis, logistics rail volumes for May came in at 0.12 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units(TEUs), which is an increase of 15 per cent YoY, and the GPWIS volume was at 3.8 MMT. This was up by 4 per cent year-on-year, according to the statement.

Earlier last month, Adani Ports had released its fiscal fourth quarter earnings report with a 48 per cent rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 3,014 crore.

This growth was fuelled by increased income and revenue, while the operational revenue was recorded at Rs 8,488 crore in the March quarter of FY25.