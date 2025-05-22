Adani Group reports ebitda of Rs 89,806 crore driven by growth in core infra sectors

Adani Group has reported a consolidated ebitda of Rs 89,806 crore in its Annual Results for the Financial Year 2025. The company said that the growth is driven by growth in core infrastructure sectors and higher operating cash flows across its portfolio.

Ebitda was up 8.2% compared to Rs 82,976 crore reported by group listed companies in FY24, said Adani in a statement.

Adani’s core infrastructure businesses contributed 82% of total ebitda. In the utility segment, Adani Green Energy increased its operational capacity by 30% year-on-year, while Adani Power reported a 20% rise in electricity generation.

The conglomerate reported a capital expenditure at its highest of Rs 1.26 trillion and said it plans to invest $100 billion in the next six years.

“The investments will reflect the group’s focus on building long-term infrastructure assets, including renewable energy projects, transmission networks, ports, and a new copper smelter facility,” it said.

Jugeshinder ‘Robbie’ Singh, CFO, Adani Group said, “A key highlight of FY25 is the continued industry-beating Return on Assets of 16.5%, which is amongst the highest in any infrastructure business globally, underpinning the attractive asset base and the execution capabilities of the Adani Portfolio to continuously churn out the best quality assets across sub sectors.”

“Additionally, we have undertaken various initiatives related to governance and ESG, viz. Tax Transparency report released by all portfolio companies, in addition to all the other initiatives introduced over the past years, resulting in industry-best ESG scores and performance by international ESG rating agencies,” he added.

Adani’s net debt-to-ebitda declined to 2.6x, down from 3.8x in FY19. Liquidity remains strong, with a reported cash balance of Rs 53,843 crore ($6.3 billion), representing approximately 18.5% of gross debt.