Adani Group partners with Mayo Clinic to invest Rs 6000 cr in hospitals

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has tweeted on X, the launch of Adani Health City in partnership with the globally renowned Mayo Clinic, to enable world-class medical research, affordable healthcare and medical education at an investment of Rs 6000 crore.

“The initiative will begin with the establishment of two 1,000-bed hospitals and medical colleges in Ahmedabad as well as Mumbai. These state-of-the-art facilities will provide cutting-edge medical innovation while ensuring affordability and accessibility for millions of Indians. By integrating global expertise with local healthcare needs, Adani Health City seeks to create a robust and transformative healthcare ecosystem across the nation,” Adani mentioned in a tweet on his X handle.

Under the partnership, Mayo Clinic will lend its expertise to Adani Health City campuses, aligning their clinical practices with Mayo Clinic’s global standards. The Mumbai campus, located in Kandivali, will be the largest private hospital in Mumbai.

Each hospital campus will feature a medical college accommodating at least 150 undergraduate students, more than 80 residents, and 40 fellows. Additionally, these campuses will include transitional care facilities, along with advanced research centres.

The Group plans to build more such campuses in cities and towns across India. It will provide affordable, world-class medical care and medical education. The initiative will be implemented through the conglomerate’s not-for-profit healthcare arm, according to a company release.

“I am confident that our partnership with Mayo Clinic, the world’s largest integrated not-for-profit medical group practice, will help to elevate healthcare standards in India, with a special emphasis on complex disease care and medical innovation,” Adani said.