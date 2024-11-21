Adani Group denies US bribery allegations, calls charges “baseless”

The Adani Group on Thursday strongly denied allegations leveled against its directors, including Chairman Gautam Adani, by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a bribery case.

Terming the allegations as “baseless,” the company reaffirmed its commitment to governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

In a statement, the Adani Group said, “The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against the directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied. As stated by the US Department of Justice itself, ‘the charges in the indictment are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.’”

Advertisement

The company also stated that it will explore all possible legal recourse against the indictment. It emphasised its adherence to the rule of law and reassured stakeholders of its compliance across all jurisdictions.

“The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations,” the statement added.

Reassuring its stakeholders, the company further stated, “We assure our stakeholders, partners, and employees that we are a law-abiding organization, fully compliant with all laws.”

The response from the Adani Group follows the indictment of Chairman Gautam Adani and other senior executives by a US court. They have been accused of orchestrating a USD 250 million bribery scheme to raise funds in the US.

However, the indictment, as pointed out by the Adani Group, remains an allegation until proven otherwise.

According to the indictment, Mr Adani and other senior executives, including his relative Sagar Adani, allegedly agreed to pay USD 250 million in bribes to Indian officials to secure contracts for Adani Green Energy, his renewable energy firm.