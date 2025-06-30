Adani Green becomes first Indian renewable power firm to surpass 15 GW capacity

The Adani Group’s renewable energy company Adani Green Energy (AGEL) announced in an exchange filing on Monday that it has become the first Indian company in its field to surpass 15,000 megawatts (MW) or 15 gigawatts (GW) of installed operational capacity.

The company filing stated that its total capacity stood at 15,539.9 MW as on June 2025, making it India’s largest renewable energy firm.

The company’s current capacity can power about 7.9 million households and offset an estimated 28.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year. That is equivalent to taking 6.3 million cars off the road or the carbon absorption of 1.36 billion trees, AGEL stated.

A few days ago, the company had announced that it had reached the 10,000 MW mark, making the latest addition of 5,000 MW the fastest ever by any Indian energy firm so far. It stated that it had added 3,309 MW in FY25 alone, which is the highest annual renewable capacity addition by a single player in India to date.

“We aim to accelerate even faster from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions,” Adani Green Energy CEO Ashish Khanna said, commenting on the development.

Overall, the company aims to reach 50 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.