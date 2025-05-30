Adani Energy wins Rs 1,660 crore power transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) officially announced here on Friday, that it has won a Rs 1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra.

The project will help transmit 1.5 gigawatts (GW) of green energy from new hydro storage plants in Raigad to Mumbai and nearby areas, according to a company statement.

The project, which is under the special purpose vehicle (SPV) WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, will help transmit 1.5 GW of green power from upcoming hydro-pumped storage projects (PSP) in the region and will help meet demand from Mumbai and surrounding areas. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL today, the statement mentioned.

“This project marks a significant step toward enabling green energy access in western India,” AESL said, highlighting its role in supporting the region’s clean energy transition and meeting rising electricity demand.

Adani Energy Solutions won this inter-state transmission system (ISTS) project under the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) mechanism, with REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) the bid process coordinator. With this order win, Adani Energy Solutions transmission order book now stands at Rs 61,600 crore, according to the company’s statement.

The project includes the establishment of 3,000 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of substation capacity, besides other related transmission infrastructure, taking AESL’s overall transmission network to 26,696 ckm (circuit kilometre) and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity. AESL is scheduled to commission the project by January 2028, according to the statement.