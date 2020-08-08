Abbott India on Friday reported strong sales in the country. Company’s net profit rose 54.22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 180.35 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing.

The drugmaker’s revenue rose 6.5 per cent over the year-ago period to Rs 1,064.27 crore. Earlier, the numbers stood at Rs 998.89 crore for the same period a year ago.

Abott’s earnings before tax were at Rs 242.50 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 186.95 in the same quarter in FY 2019-20.

The company also witnessed a considerable rise in its total expenses which stood at Rs 849.40 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. In the year-ago period, it was reported at Rs 841.54 crore, the filing stated.

On the BSE, shares of Abbott closed 0.51 per cent lower at Rs 101.23 a piece, ahead of the results announcement.