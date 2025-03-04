87% Indians believe one or more of their personal data elements in public domain compromised

A recent survey has shown that 87 per cent of India’s citizens believe one or more of their personal data elements are already in the public domain or in databases that have been compromised.

A survey by LocalCircle said that among those who believe their personal identification data has been leaked or in the public domain, over 50 per cent state it is their Aadhaar or PAN card details or both that have been compromised.

It said when comparing the survey results of 2022 and currently, the percentage of citizens who confirmed that their personal data is in the public domain or leaked has jumped from 72 per cent to 87 per cent currently.

For the present situation, citizens hold various arms of the government, telcos, banks, and eCommerce apps/sites responsible, noted the survey results.

The report highlighted that during the Mahakumbh, many people received WhatsApp messages from unknown numbers seeking donations.

Many of the recipients of such messages took to social media to complain about how they were being bombarded despite not having shared their numbers.

“Data privacy is a big joke in India…Never shared our mobile numbers with ISKON but always get donation messages. Looks like unauthorised data selling…” one of the citizens shared on LocalCircles.

Sachin Taparia, founder of LocalCircles, said, “Hopefully, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, which released the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act after a long wait of 16 months and invited public inputs via the MyGov portal by March 5, will plug this menace soon. Without the rules in place, the legislation, which was passed in Parliament in August 2023, couldn’t come into force.”

It is to be noted that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has made a significant move in addressing these concerns, releasing the long-awaited draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.