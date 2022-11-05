5G will improve network performance in India: TRAI Chairperson

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairperson Dr. P.D. Vaghela on Friday said that introduction of 5G technology will enable India to achieve the digital empowerment goal and improve the well-being of the people.

“5G technology would offer significant improvements in network performance and is likely to transform industries and society, putting the country on an unprecedented growth trajectory. 5G would have a massive impact on various industries and on the overall economy,” he said at a workshop here.

Vaghela also said that India is the second largest telecom market in the world now with 117 crore telecom subscribers and 825 million broadband subscribers.

He said that India has considered technology as a key element for two things, one for rapid economic growth and the second for social and digital inclusion. According to him, the Digital India programme has helped a lot in expanding the use of technology and the Digital India profile has seen a huge change in various sectors.

The TRAI chief also highlighted how the stakeholders can cooperate for expediting infrastructure rollout for 5G deployment considering the issues and challenges in the northeastern states. He said that the main focus of the government is to provide internet and digital access to everyone, including underserved people, to ensure that every section of society gets connectivity at any cost.

About the need of adopting new digital technology for social and economic development, Vaghela said that digitalisation of the economy and also social life is of utmost importance in today’s world.

Emphasising the need for digital literacy and digital infrastructure, he said that the development of digital infrastructure and connectivity to every household is a must and this is the only way a common citizen becomes able to explore the opportunities available in an economy.