Banking services are likely to be hampered on Wednesday (January 08) as five bank unions will be joining the day-long National General Strike called by the central trade unions.

These unions including AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC, are demanding a pay hike beside a uniform five-day week.

Other than banking services, ATMs could also be affected at several locations across the country as the employees and officers union leaders have asked their members to not perform any clerical duties and join the protest. The All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has issued a circular asking members to not demand nor accept any keys on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the State Bank of India has assured its customers that the effect of the strike on its functioning would be minimal as most of its employees are not members of the participating unions.

“The membership of our bank employees in unions participating in the strike is very few, so the impact of the strike on banks operation will be minimal,” SBI has told stock exchanges.

A similar assurance was given by the private sector lender Syndicate Bank also, but now it has issued a public notice asking customers to bear with them and make transactions before the bank strike on January 8. It is to be noted that PSU banks including Bank of Baroda, are likely to be among the most affected by the strike.

Ten central trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC are expecting to gather around 25 crore people in their nationwide strike call against the economic policies of the government.

(With input from agencies)