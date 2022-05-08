2022 Mahindra Scorpio first teaser is out now

After numerous speculations and videos, Mahindra has now officially released a teaser video for their upcoming next-generation Mahindra Scorpio. The manufacturer is calling the upcoming SUV by the codename Z101 and has not revealed the official name.

It is most likely to be the next-generation Scorpio SUV. The manufacturer is positioning the upcoming SUV as the ‘Big Daddy of SUVs’. An official teaser of the upcoming SUV from Mahindra’s SUV Proving Track in Tamil Nadu has now been released.

The video has been shared by Mahindra Automotive on their official YouTube channel. The voice heard in this teaser video is of the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The Z101 or upcoming Mahindra Scorpio has been designed by the Mahindra India Design Studio (M.I.D.S) in Mumbai, and engineered at the state-of-the-art facilities of Mahindra Research Valley (M.R.V.) near Chennai.

The upcoming SUV is going to see a lot of changes when compared with the current generation model. We have seen several spy pictures and videos and have a vague idea of what the SUV might look like. The upcoming Z101 SUV will have a bold design to it and the same is hinted at by Mahindra employees who are featured in the teaser video.

Towards the end of the teaser video, the C-shaped LED DRLs on the upcoming Scorpio are clearly visible. Mahindra is expected to offer the Scorpio a boxy design like the current model but, it will have a different overall design.

It will have an imposing look like any SUV. The front will get projector LED headlamps and the C-shaped fog lamps will be wrapped around the fog lamps on the front bumper. Overall, Mahindra is expected to make the Scorpio more appealing to customers both in terms of looks and features.