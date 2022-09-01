Follow Us:
Gold price today: hits two months low to Rs 51,270

Weak global trend led to fall in gold and silver prices hitting two months low. The 22 carat gold price per 10 gram today in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai stood at Rs 47,000 while in Chennai it went down to Rs 47,540.

SNS | New Delhi | September 1, 2022 4:57 pm

Weak global trend led to fall in gold and silver prices hitting two months low. (Picture Credits - Twitter)

Weak global trend led to fall in gold and silver prices hitting two months low. On MCX, the gold prices fell by 0.4 per cent to Rs 50,200 per 10 gram while silver went to its two year low to Rs 52,395 per kg. 

After the crash, In Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai the 22 carat gold rate per 10 gram stood at Rs 47,000 while in Chennai it went down to Rs 47,540.

Similarly, the 24 carat gold rate per 10 gram in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai stood at Rs 51,270 whereas in Chennai it was at Rs 51,860.

In the global market too, gold hit its 6 months low. Strengthening of the dollar led gold fell by 0.3% to $1,706.31 an ounce as the dollar index rose 0.29% to 108.983.   

Gold Price Today-

Major Cities     22 Carat/10g     24 Carat/10g
Delhi Rs 47,000 Rs 51,270
Mumbai Rs 47,000 Rs 51,270
Kolkata Rs 47,000 Rs 51,270
Chennai Rs 47,540 Rs 51,860
Ahmedabad Rs 47,050  Rs 51,320

 

