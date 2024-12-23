13.45 mn opted for number portability in Oct, Jio losses 3.76 mn subscribers

Data from the telecom regulator TRAI on Monday said in October, 13.45 million subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability (MNP).

The cumulative MNP requests increased from 1039.11 million at the end of September 2024 to 1052.56 million at the end of October 2024, since implementation of MNP.

Number of active wireless subscribers in October was 1066.67 million, the data said.

Notably, Reliance Jio lost 3.76 million wireless subscribers in October but spruced up its active mobile subscriber base by adding 3.847 million users.

Bharti Airtel added 1.928 million users to its wireless coffers during the month and its active subscriber gains were about 2.723 million for October.

Vodafone Idea lost 1.977 million wireless subscribers and its active subscriber base fell by nearly 723,000 users.

As per the TRAI data, Reliance Jio’s total wireless tally slipped to 460 million in October down from about 463.7 million in September, although its active user base strengthened.

According to the Trai release, the total broadband subscribers decreased to 941.47 million at the end of October 2024 with a monthly decline rate of 0.31%.

“The number of total telephone subscribers in India decreased from 1,190.66 million at the end of September ’24 to 1,188.20 million at the end of October ’24, showing a monthly decline rate of 0.21 percent. Urban telephone subscriptions decreased from 662.15 million at the end of Sep-24 to 660.42 million at the end of Oct-24 and the rural subscription also decreased from 528.51 million to 527.79 million during the same period,” Trai said.

Except Mumbai, Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat and Odisha, all other service areas have shown decline in their wireless subscribers during the month of October 2024.