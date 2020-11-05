Virtual Delhi Book Fair 2020 has become the world’s largest book fair now. The first-ever ‘Virtual Delhi Book Fair 2020’, which is currently live on the pragatiE.com platform, has broken all records and has received more than 205,729 users in just 2 days and has been extended by a day. It will now end on Sunday at midnight.

The two-day event has already attracted eyes from prominent leaders, influencers, authors, publishers, and readers from across the globe.

The global literary fest, in its 26th version, is being organized annually by the Federation of Indian Publishers and is being virtually hosted by pragmatic E platform.

The event has overcome border restrictions and pandemic scare to successfully create a shared platform for book publishers, writers, authors, and exhibitors to connect directly with their audience.

The digital format of this book fest has garnered 100 plus exhibitors showcasing 9000 plus book titles and offering good discounts on a spectrum of books, research papers, and journals across the platform.

Its ongoing literature fest ‘PragatiEVichaar’ has received appreciation from the global reading community for hosting engaging conversations and debates with more than 100 plus authors, speakers, and industry experts on key social issues and challenges faced by the publishing industry.

Prominent people like Manish Tiwari, Pratibha Prahlad, Shiv Khera, Rishi Nityapragya, and several others spoke at the PragatiEVichaar Literature Festival.

Dr Harshvardhan also congratulated the organizers and emphasized the need to go virtual and its benefit in the Corona era.

Dr Harshvardhan urged all colleges, universities, students, and teachers to make use of this platform and congratulated the Federation of Indian publishers and the portal pragatiE.com for organizing this book fair.

