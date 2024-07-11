UP teacher held for thrashing boy, leaving him unconscious with broken tooth

A class 10 student at a private school in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli suffered multiple injuries, including a broken tooth, when he was brutally thrashed by his teacher over his incomplete homework, the police said.

According to reports, the teacher thrashed the boy so badly that he was knocked unconscious and collapsed on the floor. The teacher then fled the scene.

The students informed the principal, who then rushed the injured boy to the hospital.

Police arrested the teacher, identified as Mohammed Asif, who taught science subjects (Chemistry and Physics) on Wednesday.

Salon Station House Officer (SHO), J.P. Singh, said that the student was given homework in April, when the school closed for summer vacation.

On Tuesday, when the student reached the school, the teacher asked him about it.

“When the boy said he could not complete the homework due to some personal issues, the teacher lost his temper and thrashed him with a stick. As a result, he fell unconscious. He suffered serious injuries on his mouth and face,” said the police based on the complaint by the father of the student.

The SHO added that the school has also initiated an inquiry against the teacher.

The father of the student said his son was brutally thrashed and was taken to the hospital on Tuesday but was discharged a day later.