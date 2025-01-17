UGC’s standing committee to monitor universities on awarding PhD degrees

The University Grant Commission (UGC) has banned three universities in Rajasthan from enrolling scholars under the PhD programme for next five years from the academic session 2025-26 to 2029-30.

These universities, OPJS University in Churu, Sunrise University in Alwar and Singhania University in Jhunjhunu have been asked to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students.

“Universities should be committed to marinating the highest standards in PhD programmes. UGC will take appropriate action against institutions that fail to follow UGC’s PhD regulations. We are also in the process of checking the quality of PhD programmes in a few other universities. If they are found to violate the PhD regulations, actions will be taken against them too. It is necessary to single out such erring institutions and prevent them from admitting PhD students,” Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman, UGC, told The Statesman on Thursday.

“We should ensure that the integrity and global reputation of Indian higher education remain uncompromised,” Prof Kumar said.

The UGC has formed a standing committee to monitor whether universities are following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees in accordance with the regulations of the commission. One of the mandates of the standing committee is to suggest corrective measures and recommend action to be taken against erring universities.