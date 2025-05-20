St. Paul’s Mission School sets record in ISC exams

St. Paul’s Mission School in Sealdah carries a legacy spanning 142 years. Starting as a small girls’ home for underprivileged girls, today the institution has risen to become one of the country’s premier educational establishments. Religion, caste, or financial constraints have never been a barrier to education at this school. Rather, its open approach to education and humane outlook have set St. Paul’s apart.

Now, a new feather has been added to this glorious history. In this year’s ICSE and ISC examinations, the school’s students achieved remarkable success at the national level. In the ISC merit list, student Krishanu Karmakar secured second place in the entire country with a score of 99.75 per cent. Another student, Ifrah Bano, ranked fifth in the same exam. For this outstanding achievement, both Krishanu and Ifrah were specially honoured by the chief minister’s office.

Advertisement

To celebrate this success, the annual awards ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon at Lady Carmichael Hall, located within the school premises. The event was attended by St. Paul’s Mission School principal Sanchita Biswas, the school’s chairman and Bishop of Kolkata, Dr. Paritosh Canning, and the chief guest, Professor Kallol Bhattacharya from the University of Kolkata. The venue was also filled with teachers, parents, and distinguished personalities from the field of education.

Advertisement

Principal Sanchita Biswas said on the occasion: “Today is a proud day for our school. The boys and girls have delivered outstanding results. They are our pride, our future.” She further added, “Currently, the school is improving the quality of education through smart classrooms, AI-based teaching methods, and the use of modern technology. St. Paul’s will continue to progress tirelessly with an aim for further improvement in the future.”