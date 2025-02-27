REET – 2025 exam commences amid tight security in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET – 2025) commenced at 1,731 centres in 41 districts of the state on Thursday amid tight security and elaborate checking of credentials of the examinees.

Around 14.3 lakh candidates are eligible to write the exam of REET Level – 1 and REET Level – 2 which is being conducted in three shifts on Thursday and Friday. Around 4.3 lakh examinees are registered for L-1 and 10.3 lakh for L-2 exam.

The L1 examination was held in the first shift between 10:00 hrs and 12:30 hrs, while L – 2 was to be held in two shifts (1500 to 1730hrs) and 1000 to 1230hrs on Friday.

The examination entry was allowed under strict regulations. The outer entry gate of the examination centre was closed one hour before the scheduled examination time, and examinees entering the centre on time were passed through a strict search and checks of credentials. Artificial intelligence (AI) technology was also used for the first time in the exam for matching the face and fingerprints of the examinees.

A larger number of late-comer examinees were not allowed to enter.