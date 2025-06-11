NMexus, IIT Kanpur sign MoU to advance innovation in clean energy, AI, Aerospace

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur), one of India’s leading institutions for engineering research and innovation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NMexus, a New Mexico-based non-profit Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to enhance bilateral collaboration in the areas of clean and sustainable energy, aerospace, artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, quantum computing, robotics, and advanced manufacturing.

This expanded partnership aims to strengthen cooperation between academic institutions, research laboratories, and industry stakeholders across India and the United States. Through this MoU, IIT Kanpur and NMexus will jointly pursue research, innovation, and technology commercialisation efforts that address global challenges and promote sustainable development.

On the occasion, Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur here said on Wednesday, “This partnership with NMexus™ reflects IIT Kanpur’s continued commitment to expanding international collaborations that support high-impact research and innovation. By working closely with academic institutions, research labs, and industry in New Mexico, we aim to co-develop technologies that address key global challenges across clean energy, AI, aerospace, cybersecurity, medtech and advanced manufacturing. We see this as a practical step toward building scalable and sustainable solutions.”

As part of the partnership, NMexus™ will support technology-led initiatives through its Centre located in the Mesa del Sol innovation district. The Centre is designed to support up to 40 companies annually, with an estimated potential to generate around 1,500 jobs and contribute over USD 400 million to the New Mexico economy over the next five years. The initiative was formally launched by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham at the SelectUSA Investment Summit held in May 2025.

Highlighting the significance of the partnership, Amar Vakil, Executive Director of the NMexus Centre, said, “This partnership between NMexus and IIT-Kanpur lays the foundation for global collaboration in science, technology, and economic development. By linking New Mexico’s growing innovation ecosystem with world-class talent and research from India, we are catalysing opportunities that will benefit communities on both sides of the globe.”

This MoU not only strengthens the ongoing collaboration between IIT Kanpur and NMexus, but also reinforces the shared vision of leveraging innovation to address global challenges. By bringing together leading researchers, institutions, and industries from India and New Mexico, the partnership is poised to serve as a model for international cooperation in science, technology, and sustainable development.

