Management committee meeting held in over 19,000 Punjab schools

A state-wide School Management Committee (SMC) meeting at all the 19,110 government schools across Punjab was held on Tuesday, allowing parents and community representatives to play a direct role in the decision making of schools.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said this time, the Mega SMC meeting focused on cleanliness and hygiene in school campuses. SMC members and parents conducted rounds of their respective schools to evaluate sanitation conditions, identify areas needing improvement, and suggest local solutions.

Additionally, they discussed beautification efforts and long-term maintenance plans aimed at creating a healthier and more conducive learning environment for students in schools, he added.

The minister said the idea of “School da Badlaav, SMC de Naal” was at the heart of today’s discussions, emphasising that school transformation is only possible through collective effort.

Parents and SMC members actively engaged in discussions and brainstormed on improving school infrastructure, student well-being, and academic progress.

Bains commended the school heads and staff for successfully conducting the Mega SMC meeting, while reaffirming Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab Government’s commitment to making Punjab’s education system the best in the country.

He hoped today’s SMC meeting would play a crucial role in further transforming school governance, leading to improvements in various aspects of the educational environment. “This initiative aims to enhance collaboration between parents, community members, and school staff, ultimately helping to achieve the overarching goals of a more effective and inclusive education system in Punjab. By fostering a culture of collective responsibility and active participation, the meeting will bring positive changes that benefit students,” he said.

The school education minister emphasised that the department would continue in its efforts to strengthen community engagement and participatory school governance, which ensures that every child in Punjab receives a quality education in a well-maintained and supportive environment, fostering an atmosphere where students can thrive academically and socially.

Meanwhile, Panchayat members, district officials, and department representatives across Punjab visited schools to observe the meetings and assess on-ground participation.

After the meeting, a SMC member from the School of Eminence, Banur shared, “After attending today’s discussion made me realise that we, as parents, have the power to bring positive change to our children’s schools. It is encouraging to see such initiatives that involve us directly.”