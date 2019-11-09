The approaching Cyclone Bulbul has forced the authorities to postpone the Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations scheduled for Monday across the country on November 11. The JSC and JDC examinations would now be held on November 13 and 16 respectively at the same time.

This was informed by Dhaka education board Chairman Prof Ziaul Haque.

“The General Science examination for the JSC and English of JDC which were scheduled to be held on Monday have been postponed due to inclement weather following the cyclone,” he said.

The JSC and JDC examinations began on November 2 across the country with 26, 61, 682 examinees appearing for the same.

Cyclone Bulbul has reportedly progressed towards the West Bengal coast on Saturday and has triggered heavy rainfall coupled with a strong wind in the coastal districts.

The ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ is likely to make landfall between West Bengal-Bangladesh coast by late Saturday evening or night, bringing in its wake very heavy rain and gale wind of up to 135 km per hour along the coastline.