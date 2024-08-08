IIT Kharagpur welcomes freshers with grand induction programme

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) hosted a vibrant four-day orientation programme to welcome its new batch of undergraduate students. Held at the prestigious Netaji Auditorium recently, the event aimed to integrate freshers into the institute’s dynamic community and familiarise them with its rich traditions and cutting-edge resources. The comprehensive induction programme offered an immersive introduction to the vibrant campus environment and the academic and administrative structures of IIT-KGP. Freshers were introduced to various studentrun societies, clubs, and cells, along with advanced research facilities like CoEAI and CoEAMT.

These facilities are designed specifically for research and higher studies, underscoring the institute’s commitment to academic excellence. The orientation kicked off with a special session for parents, aimed at easing their minds and introducing them to IIT-KGP’s robust academic and administrative framework. Key figures, including Director Prof. Virendra Tewari, Deputy Director Prof. Rintu Banerjee, and Registrar Capt. Amit Jain (Retd.), addressed the gathering, providing valuable insights into the institute’s motto, vision, and mission.

Prof. Rintu Banerjee highlighted the importance of the induction programme, stating, “This meticulously designed orientation is not only about acquainting students with our academic framework but also about welcoming them into a community where curiosity and collaboration thrive. By fostering early connections and offering robust support, we aim to empower our new students to navigate their journey with confidence and enthusiasm.” Prof. Virendra Tewari added, “This year’s induction was special as it gave parents an opportunity to interact with me, the Deputy Director, the Academic Deans, and respective professors. Our goal is to ensure every student feels embraced, empowered, and ready to excel. Through engaging interactions, insightful guidance, and cultural immersion, we are committed to making their transition as smooth and inspiring as possible.”

During the programme, freshers enjoyed guided bus tours of the sprawling IITKGP campus, exploring landmarks like the Ramanujam Complex and the Nalanda Classroom Complex. The tours included captivating narratives about the campus’s history and state-of-the-art facilities. New students were assigned to their residences, with boys residing in the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hall of Residence (LBS) and girls in the Sister Nivedita Hall of Residence (SNVH). These accommodations are designed to offer comfort and foster community. For the first time, IIT-KGP opened its gates to JEE Qualified Candidates of 2024.

An Open House Campus Tour was held, where 15 JEE Qualified Candidates and their parents explored the campus. They visited various departments, labs, centres of excellence, and major attractions of the KGP community. This initiative allowed potential students to interact with current students and learn about the course curriculums and the unique opportunities at IIT-KGP. The orientation programme also featured cultural shows conducted by various cultural clubs, entertaining the audience and sparking the interests of the freshers .