IIT Kanpur partners with The Art of Living Foundation to launch holistic Well-Being Program for Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has partnered with The Art of Living (TAOL) Foundation to launch a holistic well-being programme focused on enhancing mental resilience, stress management, and personal growth among students.

The initiative aims to support students in navigating academic and personal challenges with greater ease.

The MoU was signed between Prof Pratik Sen, Dean of Students Affairs, IIT Kanpur, and Rajesh Jagasia, Director, The Art of Living Foundation, here on Tuesday.

As part of this collaboration, TAOL will conduct specialised sessions at IIT Kanpur that integrate meditation, breathing techniques, and mindfulness practices to enhance focus, emotional stability, and overall mental well-being.

The session will include interactive sessions, group activities, and guided meditation programs led by experienced facilitators from TAOL. The first phase of the initiative is scheduled to commence in the last week of March for interested students at IIT Kanpur, with plans for continued engagement to ensure lasting impact.

Speaking on the partnership, Prof Pratik Sen, Dean of Students Affairs, IIT Kanpur , said, “At IIT Kanpur, we believe that academic excellence goes hand in hand with mental and emotional well-being. By collaborating with TAOL, we aim to equip our students with practical tools that will help them manage stress effectively and enhance their overall quality of life.”

Mr Rajesh Jagasia, Director of the Art of Living Foundation, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with IIT Kanpur. Our programs have been transformative for individuals across various fields, and we look forward to bringing these benefits to the bright young minds at IIT Kanpur.”

IIT Kanpur continues to take a proactive approach toward student wellness, recognising that mental health plays a crucial role in academic and professional success. This initiative reflects the institute’s broader vision of integrating well-being practices into campus life, creating an environment that nurtures both intellectual and emotional development. By introducing structured mental wellness programs, IIT Kanpur strives to equip students with sustainable coping strategies, ensuring they thrive in all aspects of life.