The Himachal Pradesh Department of Revenue has announced the result of the Combined Screening Test that was conducted on November 17, 2019, for a total of 1194 seats.

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results of Himachal Pradesh Patwari Result 2019 and also download the PDF.

To check the result and download the PDF, candidates should click on the link given below.

Here is the process to check HP Patwari Result 2019 Online and to download Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department Result 2019 for the post of HP Patwari.

Visit the official site himachal.nic.in

Himachal Pradesh Department of Revenue will be shown on the screen.

Scroll down the home page down the Latest Announcements will be given at the right corner.

Save the PDF for future reference.