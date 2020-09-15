Indian Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank explained how “Vedas’ can be a go-to text for our current world crisis at a global webinar organized on the topic ‘Vedas and World Peace’.

“Our Vedas-based Indian culture inspires us to move forward by adopting human values like unity, harmony, cooperation, brotherhood, non-violence, humility and equality. In the difficult crisis of Covid-19, we have a big challenge to maintain the confidence and morale of all. We can define the concept of a happy, calm and prosperous world on the basis of world brotherhood, humanity, harmony, and honourable values only on the basis of Vedic values.”, said Nishank.

It was the first time that a webinar with five lakh participants from more than fifty countries happened. It was joined by international universities’ vice-chancellors and research students discussing world peace amid the covid19 crisis. The event had Indian Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank as the Chief Guest along with many other eminent personalities.

The intellectuals and experts from America, Japan, Nepal, Paraguay, Holland, France, Germany, and India have participated and presented their ideas and views on the same.

Experts from all the countries described this program as an important step for the whole world as a positive message and also proposed to organize more such events from time to time.

Nishank also said “In the unprecedented crisis of global disaster, India has sent a message to the entire world community that India is a responsible and important global power that can play a significant global role in combating common threats. This reflects our tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

The Veda says, “Maata bhumi putro aham prithivya” – Atharva Veda 12.1.12

This Mother Earth is our common Mother and we all are sons and daughters of this Mother. Therefore, there is oneness among all the innumerable souls inhabiting the different physical bodies.