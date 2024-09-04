CU notice after students plan stir

The Calcutta University students, affiliated to the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), demanding the resignation of vice-chancellor, had planned a gherao of the VC office on Tuesday.

But the varsity had served a notice on campus which stated that the students will not take part in any political activities inside the campus without prior sanction of the programme from the authorities.

The students termed the notice illegal, by the CU authority. In protest, the students burnt the notice copy near the VC office today.

We also made a protest regarding the R G Kar issue at the main gate of the varsity, said the agitating students.

We also thank chief minister Mamata Banerjee for passing the anti-rape Bill (Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill) in the Legislative Assembly, setting a milestone for the nation,” said Avirup Chakraborty, general secretary TMCP, West Bengal.