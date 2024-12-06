College suspends professor

The Scottish Church college authorities today suspended a professor of the institution allegedly in connection with sexual harassment of a student.

It is alleged that the professor sent an obscene proposal to a student. The college students staged a protest on the campus today.

The college authorities in a notification claimed that the alleged professor was suspended indefinitely till further orders.

According to allegations, the alleged professor was harassing a student allegedly on the pretext of helping her out as she was in distress for quite some time now.

The students on campus alleged that the professor had been sending obscene proposals to her, seeking to be intimate on the pretext of helping her out in distress.

Despite complaints to the college authorities umpteenth times, no action was taken against the alleged professor, students alleged.

Finally, the students today lodged a written complaint with the college authorities, who decided to act.

The students also alleged that the victim had taken up the issue with two senior professors, but they did not do anything. Instead, they prevented her from lodging an official complaint against the professor.

Finally, the student, with help from other professors, lodged a complaint with the principal and a decision on suspension was taken today.