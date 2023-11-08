Adamas University inks MoU with Kathmandu University

Adamas University inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kathmandu University recently.

Samit Ray, Chancellor of Adamas University, Shauvik Roy Chowdhury, Registrar of the university and Bhola Thapa, VC of Kathmandu University, exchanged the MoU virtually.

The MoU envisages exchange of study materials, publications and relevant information along with the exchange of professors and research staff to encourage knowledge sharing and collaboration.

On the occasion, Adamas University Chancellor Ray also took part in a symposium titled “Higher Education & Realisation of Sustainable Development: Paving the way forward”. He emphasised Bengal’s role in India’s economic growth.

Professor Suranjan Das, Vice Chancellor of Adamas University, highlighted India’s rise as an international education hub for global students.