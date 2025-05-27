91.71% students pass Jharkhand Class 10 Board, Girls dominate merit list

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the Class 10 board results, recording a pass percentage of 91.71 per cent, a marginal rise from last year’s 90.39 per cent. Gitanjali, a student of Indira Gandhi Girls High School in Hazaribagh, emerged as the state topper with an impressive 98.60 per cent.

Continuing the trend of recent years, girls outperformed boys in the merit rankings. Of the top 14 positions declared by the Council, 12 were secured by girls. Notably, 11 of these rank-holders, including the topper, hail from the same institution in Hazaribagh.

Advertisement

Announcing the results at the Council’s headquarters in Ranchi, State Education Minister Ramdas Soren acknowledged the delay in publication and assured that systemic reforms are underway to ensure timelier declarations in the future. “While there has been a lag this year, the Council is working on institutional mechanisms for better coordination and monitoring,” the Minister said.

Advertisement

According to data released by the JAC, a total of 4,33,944 students had registered for the examination, of which 4,31,488 appeared. A total of 3,95,755 candidates passed, with 2,02,140 securing first division, 1,57,294 second division, and 17,521 third division. Among districts, Koderma, Pakur, Jamtara, Latehar, and Sahibganj recorded the highest performance rates.

Students can access their results online through jacresults.com or results.digilocker.gov.in using their roll numbers and registered details. A minimum of 33% marks in each subject is required to pass. Those failing in one or two subjects are eligible to appear for supplementary examinations, the schedule of which will be announced soon. The Council has also facilitated provisions for result scrutiny and re-evaluation.

This year’s performance reflects a growing academic momentum across Jharkhand, with government schools in districts like Hazaribagh showing marked improvement and a significant presence of girls in academic excellence.