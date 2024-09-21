40 students expelled from Kalyani college for intimidation, harassment

In a significant disciplinary action, the College of Medicine and JNM Hospital in Kalyani has expelled 40 students for six months following allegations of intimidation and harassment against their peers.

The decision, which prohibits the students from accessing the hostel, hospital, and campus, was taken during a meeting of the extended college council, according to an official document.

The expelled students, reportedly affiliated with the Trinamul Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), are accused of fostering a threatening environment on campus. This action follows a formal complaint lodged by 32 students earlier this week, detailing a pattern of mental and physical harassment that disrupted their academic life.

“Based on a large number of prima facie evidences, depositions by individual students, and digital evidences, the extended college council decided to expel the following students from hostel, hospital, and college campus for a period of six months at least, pending further investigations into the allegations against them,” read the minutes of the council meeting.

Although the expelled students will be allowed to attend classes and appear for examinations, they will face additional inquiries by the anti-ragging committee and the internal complaint committee, with the possibility of further disciplinary action.

The council also decided to dissolve the students’ welfare committee until further notice or until a democratically elected student body is formed. Furthermore, none of the 40 expelled students will be allowed to contest the students’ body election.

“The prevailing threat culture in the College of Medicine & JNM Hospital, Kalyani, must stop and should not be repeated ever again. The students or students’ body should have no say in the whole examination process,” stated the minutes.

The decision comes after principal Manidip Pal referred the complaints to the anti-ragging committee, which held an emergency meeting to hear both the accused and the complainants. The committee found substantial evidence supporting the allegations and recommended the suspensions, which were subsequently confirmed at the college council meeting.

Prominent TMCP leaders and trainee doctors Sheikh Md Akhil, Abdul Alim Biswas, Bichitra Kanti Bala and Hasan ur Jarnan Mondal are among those expelled. All 40 students have been instructed to vacate the hostel immediately.

In a statement, principal Pal emphasized the seriousness of the situation. “Based on numerous pieces of prima facie evidence, statements from individual students, and digital evidence, the extended college council has decided to expel these students from the hostel, hospital, and campus for six months. An investigation into the allegations will continue.”