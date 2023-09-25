40 candidates selected for Udayan Fellowship felicitate

40 candidates selected for the Udayan Shalini Fellowship Program were felicitated at the 16th Induction Ceremony at the Udayan Shalini Fellowship Welham Girl’s School, Dehradun, on Monday in the presence of Director (Personnel), THDC India Limited, Shaillinder Singh.

Shaillinder Singh, who was the chief guest at the ceremoney, acknowledged the remarkable efforts of Dr. Kiran Modi, the visionary founder of Udayan Care Trust, for her unwavering commitment to ‘making young lives shine’.

The Udayan Care aims to bring sunshine in the lives of the underprivileged. Registered in 1994 as a Public Charitable Trust, the Udayan Care works is dedicated to the cause of empowering vulnerable children, women and youth, in 36 cities across 15 states of India.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Singh highlighted the importance of education and empowerment with a quote: “Educate a woman, and educate a generation.”

These words underline the critical role that women play in shaping the future.

The director drew the attention of the audience to the remarkable transformation underway in India, where young women are dismantling the gender biases. He said, “Believe in yourself. Believe in your dreams. You hold the blueprint for your destiny.”

He called upon all Shalinis to dedicated themselves to the service of society, to be beacons of compassion and catalysts for change. This spirit closely aligns with THDC’s enduring values of community and service.

He concluded with a call for action, inviting everyone to embark on this transformative journey together. By offering mutual support and empowerment, we can collectively fashion a world where each individual has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The 16th Induction Ceremony of the Udayan Shalini Fellowship marked a renewed commitment to fostering education, empowerment, and positive change.

Mrs. Anjali Hegde, executive director, Udayan Care, Mrs. Vibha Kapoor, principal, Welham Girls’ School, Dehradun, Ashish Pant, general manager, SJVNL, Dr. Daljeet Kaur, Ms. Kamal Sharma, Core Committee members, Vimal Dabral, convener, USF Dehradun and Ms. Pratibha were present on the occasion.