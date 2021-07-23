Four youths travelling on two bikes died after a bus mowed them down in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Thursday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Deepu, Rajan, Raju and Sailesh. The accident occurred near the Jaradevi temple under the Rajgir police station at around 1 p.m.

The victims were on their way to Rajgir for a picnic. An official of Rajgir police said that Deepu had recently purchased a bike and its registration number came on Wednesday. Hence, he had organised a party for his friends. All four were residents of Rajgir town.

After the accident, the bus driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle.

“We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. An FIR has been registered under the relevant sections of the law,” said an officer of the Rajgir police station.

In another incident, three minor girls drowned to death in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Khairi village under the Kargahar police station. The deceased have been identified as Madhu Kumari (12), Vibha Kumari (12) and Seema Kumari (13).

According to the police, four friends had gone to a nearby pond to take bath. While doing so, they went deep inside the pond and started drowning. Though some people present near the pond jumped in to save the girls, they could only manage to save one girl.