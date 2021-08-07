Nitish made good decision to name me JD-U President: Lalan Singh

Supporters of new Janata Dal-United President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh welcomed him enthusiastically as he took over charge on Friday.

A large number of supporters assembled at JD-U head office in Veer Chand Patel Path this morning, and the situation, at one time, reached a stage of chaos.

Lalan Singh, who saw the grand welcome for him as he reached the office, said: “After seeing enthusiasm among party workers, I must say that CM Nitish Kumar has taken a great decision by declaring me President of the JD-U.”

“Members of grass-root level are the backbone of every political party. During my stay in Patna, I am available at the head office after 12 noon and every member can meet me. I will give respect to all party members and address their grievances. The organisational structure of the party will be strengthened only after strengthening our party members,” he said.