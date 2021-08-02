Bihar ex-MLA’s son shot in Banka

A former Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA’s son came under attack in Bihar’s Banka district, an official said.

Praful Chand Yadav, son of former Katoria MLA Bhola Yadav, was shot at on Sunday.

Praful was on his way from Kushmaha block to Bounsi when unidentified attackers intercepted him near Mahuawaran Jabra village. They fired three rounds of bullets and one of the gunshots hit Yadav below the hip.

After the incident, the assailants managed to flee from the spot taking advantage of darkness. The victim himself informed the incident to his father on a call to his cell phone. Soon a large number of his supporters reached the spot and rushed him immediately to a hospital in nearby Mayaganj.

“After preliminary treatment, the doctors of the hospital referred him to a hospital in Bhagalpur. His condition is out of danger. We have registered an FIR against unidentified persons on the basis of a statement given by the victim, further investigation is on,” said Raj Kishore Singh, SHO of Bounsi police station.

Ex-MLA Bhola Yadav said: “My son is in the fray in the upcoming Panchayat elections. He is a prominent candidate for the post of Gram Panchayat head (Mukhiya). We suspect that his political rival may have attacked him.”