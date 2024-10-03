Youth stabbed to death for resisting truck hijacking

Sheikh Maniruddin (22), a youth in Sontsal area, under Mohammad Bazar police station in Birbhum district was stabbed to death when he tried to nab the truck hijackers beside a petrol pump in the wee hours today. However, he managed to foil the bid to hijack the truck.

Mohammad Bazar police station sources said that the victim was sleeping beside a petrol pump. In the wee hours, he woke up to the sound of glass breaking and voices of some unknown people. He opened the door and went outside and found that two persons were breaking the windows of a stranded truck beside the petrol pump, in a bid to take it away.

He shouted and alerted other local people. Few people also rushed in hearing his cries and chased the criminals. Other gang members, waiting at a distance rushed in and started stabbing Sheikh Maniruddin in the chest.

Seeing him stabbed brutally, locals fled in fear and again arrived after a few minutes at the spot and informed police.

Raj Narayan Mukherjee, SP of Birbhum has said that police have started a search operation to nab the culprits and CCTV footage in the petrol pump and roadside are being scanned.

Later, he was taken to a nearby Suri Sadar Hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought-dead. The police have lodged a murder case and started investigation; nobody has been arrested so far.