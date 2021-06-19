A ghastly incident has rocked Bengal where a teenage boy allegedly murdered four of his family members and kept them buried in a godown for nearly four months till police recovered the dead bodies today following a complaint lodged with Kolkata Police by the brother of the accused.

The shocking incident that took place at Kaliachak in the Malda district, came to light when the elder brother of the accused, Arif Mohammed, today lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police that his younger brother, Asif Mohammed has slaughtered four of the family members.

The accused, a 19-year-old youth, allegedly killed his parents, sister and grandmother and kept the bodies buried in the godown of the house for the last four months.

The police recovered the bodies on Saturday and are grilling the accused teen to seek details about the motive behind the murder. Based on the complaint by the brother, Arif, who according to sources escaped to Kolkata, the police immediately reached the spot and arrested Asif.

Later, in the presence of a magistrate, the floor of the godown was dug and the four bodies were recovered from there. The bodies have been sent to the Malda Medical College for post-mortem.

“The accused has admitted that he killed all the four persons in February-end and confessed that he had put sleeping drugs in their drinks and made them unconscious, and subsequently pushed them into a well to confirm their death.

The bodies were pulled out of the well, taken to the godown where they were buried one after another. The police are also interrogating Arif because we don’t want to leave anything to chance,” said Alok Rajoria, Superintendent of Malda Police.

The police have also recovered Rs one lakh in cash from the house. Police sources said the gate of the godown was close to the entrance and there was no gate that could open inside which made the accused dig a tunnel to bring the bodies inside the godown.

“The tunnel was made so that the local people didn’t get to know anything,” a senior police officer said.

The locals testified that the teen hardly stepped out of his house, and not even the maid was allowed inside the house. The teen used to order food online.

However, the police admitted there are still some grey areas in the case. According to senior police officers, it seems unlikely for a 19-year-old to kill four persons and bury them single-handedly. They felt it is possible that there was an accomplice in the case.

The police also doubted that the brother Arif didn’t get any information about his family for four months.

“Asif confessed that he told his neighbours that his family had shifted to Kolkata in a newly-purchased flat, but what was Arif doing? Why didn’t he have any suspicion? Why didn’t he come to the police before? These are some questions that need to be answered and that is the reason we are also questioning Arif,” the officer said.

According to the neighbours, Asif cleared his Class X board exams reportedly from a private school in Kaliachak. After passing the exams, he fled from home because his parents refused to buy him a laptop.

however, when he returned, his parents reportedly bought him an expensive computer and other gadgets. He had told his parents that he was developing an app that would make him “very rich”, the neighbours said.