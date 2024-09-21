Youth drowns in Birbhum

Prasenjit Badyakar (26) drowned at 3 No. river ghat in Shaymla Colliery of Pandaveswar police station yesterday afternoon.

He was supposed to watch a football match in the neighbouring Birbhum district along with his two friends. They tried to take a short cut and avoided the road.

At around 1 pm they were washed away in heavy river currents while trying to cross the path through the river. Though his other two friends managed to reach the banks of the river, he failed and drowned towards the downstream of the river.

Advertisement

Pandaveswar police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans have started search operations since last evening.

Due to incessant rainfall in the region since the past one week, water levels are high in all the rivers and rivulets of the district.